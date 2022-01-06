Key West mayor responds after police ID 2 suspects in fire that damaged iconic buoy

Police say dramatic video shows two men setting fire to a Christmas tree that damaged the Key West's iconic southernmost point buoy.

Police have identified David B. Perkins, Jr., 21, of Leesburg, and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, of Henrietta, Texas as suspects in the case. Both face charges of criminal mischief with damages over $1,000.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston says she hopes these young men learn their lessons.

"I'm glad that both of them have come forward and are ready to admit the vandalism that occurred in Key West," she said.

Key West Police say Perkins turned himself in at the Plantation Key detention center, Thursday afternoon. He was booked into the Monroe County jail. They say Jacobson also pledged to return to the Keys to turn himself in. Mayor Johnston says the city's already repaired most of the damage.

"They started the restoration on Sunday evening because it is something, important because it's important to the residents of Key West and our visitors worldwide," she said.

City of Key West

Perkins is set to have his first appearance in Monroe County Court on Friday. Police say the pair caused more than $5,000 in damage to the buoy. Johnston says crime like this is rare on the island.

"Honestly, this type of vandalism happens so rarely in Key West, which is one of the reasons our citizens were so upset."

Get the most up-to-date forecast, weather alerts, and live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida | CLICK OR TAP HERE

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.