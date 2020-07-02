Kennedy Space Center to open more attractions, dining options

article

More attractions are opening at the Kennedy Space Center.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex says that they will expand the availability of attractions to guests starting Monday, July 6.

For example, they will open the Shuttle Launch Experience®, the IMAX Theater, pre-shows for Space Shuttle Atlantis® and Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® presented by Boeing.

They also said that there will be more dining options available as well.

However, with these expansions, all areas and attractions will still have a limited capacity and the visitor complex will operate with reduced hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

