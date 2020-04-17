Keep Orlando Working Virtual Job Fair

article

iHeartMedia Launches Online Job Fair Keep Orlando Working

iHeartMedia Orlando recently announced Keep Orlando Working, an online job fair to help the local community find jobs during this time. The virtual fair will be held on April 23 and April 24 at KeepOrlandoWorking.com, where over 30 companies and local business will feature their current job postings.

The two-day online recruitment event custom web page will feature human resource recruiters and business owners conducting interviews via video chat and reviewing resumes in real-time.

Partners for Keep Orlando Working include FOX 35 Orlando.

For more information visit: KeepOrlandoworking.com