LA Mayor Karen Bass home during break-in; suspect in custody

Officials said a suspect was arrested after the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into early Sunday morning. Bass was home during the robbery, according to investigators.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called out to the Getty House, the official mayoral residence, in Windsor Square around 6:45 a.m., after reports of a burglary in progress.

In a statement to FOX 11, Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said that the intruder broke in through a glass door, and that Bass and her family were not injured.

"The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," the statement said.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter.

The mayor and her family were home during the break-in, police said. Officers said the suspect likely cut their hand after breaking through the door.

It's still not clear whether the break-in specifically targeted Bass.

Mayor Bass is expected to propose her annual budget on Monday, which is expected to address issues like crime in the city.