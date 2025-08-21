Kappy's restaurant employee ID'd as man killed in alleged hit-and-run

The Brief Prosecutors say Christopher Canet struck and killed cyclist Jordan Morrison, 25, while driving in Maitland and then left the scene. Canet’s wife, Belkis Rodriguez, is accused of helping him afterward; both were granted bond despite flight risk concerns. Morrison, an assistant manager at Kappy’s Subs, is being remembered by coworkers as upbeat and beloved.



A Seminole County couple has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 25-year-old restaurant worker as he biked home from work, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities say Christopher Canet, co-owner of La Boulengerie in Maitland, struck 25-year-old Jordan Morrison with his BMW late Saturday while Morrison rode his bicycle home from work.

Prosecutors allege Canet braked too late, hit Morrison in a bike lane and left the scene without stopping. The Florida Highway Patrol said Canet drove more than a mile with Morrison’s bike lodged under his car before leaving the vehicle and being picked up by his wife, Belkis Rodriguez.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said why Canet failed to stop after the collision or where the couple was allegedly headed when neighbors reported seeing them pack bags after speaking with officers. It also remains unclear what potential charges Rodriguez may face beyond accusations of aiding and abetting.

The backstory:

Morrison worked as an assistant manager at Kappy’s Subs in Maitland, where he was known for his upbeat spirit and sense of humor. His sudden death has left coworkers grieving.

Prosecutors say Canet, a French citizen with legal U.S. residency, and Rodriguez, who has ties to Cuba, both present flight risks. Their attorney disputes that claim, saying they have been attempting to cooperate with authorities.

Timeline:

The crash happened on Saturday night. By Sunday, the couple had contacted their attorney, who said they were trying to turn themselves in as of Monday. Both appeared before a judge this week, where Morrison’s family asked that bond not be granted. The judge ordered bond set at $85,000 for Canet and $15,000 for Rodriguez.

What they're saying:

Kappy’s Executive Chef, Adam Milsom, said Jordan always kept people laughing and always kept a positive attitude.

"Jordan was like a little brother to me," Milsom said. "You see someone every day for years of your life, pretty much, and then they're not there. It's one of the hardest things that I think you're just never prepared for."

Alleged flight risk

Rodriguez’s arrest report mentions neighbors who saw the couple packing bags after talking with officers. The state prosecutor told the judge they believe that makes the couple a flight risk.

"I do not know if he was try to leave the country, but they were packing their bags to go somewhere. And it just happens to be right after he hit someone."

The state says she has ties to Cuba and that Canet is a French citizen, with legal permanent residence in the U.S. The couple’s lawyer, Jacob Stuart, says the two had been trying since Monday to work with the FHP to turn themselves in.

"My clients are not flight risks. They want to have their day in court," Stuart said.

What's next:

The owners of Kappy’s Subs said they plan to hold a memorial service for Morrison in the coming days.

