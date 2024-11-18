Orlando police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl in Orlando.
Ka'Niya McFarland was last seen on Saturday morning near West Oak Ridge Road and Millenia Blvd., according to the Orlando Police Department. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and a long-sleeve shirt with "I'm literally just a girl" in pink lettering on the front.
She has a nose piercing and pierced ears, police said.
Anyone with information on Ka'Niya's whereabouts is asked to contact Orlando police right away.