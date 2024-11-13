K-9 helps take down suspect after break-in in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa police officer and K-9 teamed up to capture a suspect who fled after allegedly breaking into a home on Jackson Street.
The suspect, identified as Rude Williams, broke into the home early Tuesday morning but managed to escape. Later that night, officers located Williams, who initially ran from authorities. However, K-9 Maverick was deployed and quickly apprehended Williams, bringing the chase to an end.
Williams was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including burglary, battery, resisting arrest, and violation of probation. The probation violation stems from previous charges involving grand theft auto, fleeing law enforcement, and drug possession.
