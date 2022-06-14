'Juvenile suspect' in custody after man shot in Titusville

article

Titusville police officers say a "juvenile suspect" is in custody following a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. at a residence on Prairie Lane. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His identity and details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing and officials said they expect to release more details in the coming days.