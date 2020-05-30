'Justice for George': Hundreds of protesters gather in Downtown Orlando

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Downtown Orlando as they expressed their desire for justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A police officer was arrested and charged with his murder on Friday.

At one point, Orange Avenue was even shut down as people marched through the streets.

Overall, law enforcement said the protests were peaceful.

"We want change. This is history. We our history," one woman told FOX 35 Orlando. "This is what we want them to see. This is what we want them to know. They need change. We need change. That's what they should see."

She added that "I am a future nurse. I would not deny your son care. I would not deny his son care. I don't see color. For me being a future nurse and I can't see color -- for my sister being a future sister and she can't see color. I can't deny you safety. He killed our brother and I am a future nurse and I would still take care of him because I can't see color. Why do you get to see color? Why do you get to choose who you want to take care of? As a nurse, if you are a nurse and you are dying, I will put my life on the line for you -- for me taking an oath, I will put my life on the line for you. And you won't. That's disgusting. That's what they should see."

Earlier in the morning, protesters began gathering at the Windermere home owned by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The 'Justice For George' peaceful protest began at noon following a night of protests on Friday at the home.

A post promoting the event called the gathering spot the 'home of the murderer.' Those attending are advised to wear PPE and "shapeless clothes with no logos." Protesters are also told to "cover faces and identifiable features."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated earlier that Chauvin was not currently at the home located in Windermere. Deputies maintained a presence at the residence into the evening and no violence was reported. FOX 35 News reporter Matt Trezza says that the home did incur some vandalism.

It was announced on Friday that Chauvin, 44, had been arrested, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

