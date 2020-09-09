'Just shocked': Central Florida teacher wins jackpot of over $500,000 in Las Vegas during Labor Day weekend

article

A Central Florida teacher got lucky in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend, winning a jackpot of over 500,000.

Caesars Entertainment told FOX 35 that on Monday, Nancy Greenough hit a royal flush of spades on a Mississippi stud at Harrah's Las Vegas, winning a jackpot of $563,915.

Greenough is said to be a teacher in Lake Mary and was on vacation with her husband for Labor Day weekend when she got lucky.

Caesars Entertainment said that Greenough was "just shocked" about the winnings and plans to put it towards her retirement fund.

