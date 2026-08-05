Judge sets bond at $15K for dump truck driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Sanford city employee is accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist with a dump truck and leaving the scene. A judge set Shawannia Smith's bond at $15,000 and ordered GPS monitoring if she is released. Police say dash camera video and witness accounts led to her arrest.



A Seminole County judge on Wednesday set a $15,000 bond for a Sanford city employee accused of striking and killing a bicyclist with a city dump truck and leaving the scene.

Under the terms of her release, 46-year-old Shawannia Smith must wear a GPS monitor if she posts bond.

What we know:

According to investigators, Smith was driving a city dump truck on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when she turned right and struck Manuel Martinez, who was riding an e-bike in a designated bike lane near Airport Boulevard while wearing a high-visibility reflective vest.

An arrest report says dash camera video captured the crash. Police allege the video shows the truck lurching after the impact before Smith accelerated and continued driving.

During questioning, Smith told investigators she did not know what to do, claiming she called her supervisor, looked for a police officer and could not find a safe place to stop. Investigators said Smith drove past a marked Sanford police cruiser without attempting to report the crash.

Witnesses stopped to help Martinez, and one person followed Smith's truck while repeatedly honking in an effort to get her to stop, according to police. Investigators said witness information helped officers identify and arrest Smith.

What's next:

The City of Sanford said Smith has been suspended without pay. She is scheduled to return to court Sept. 8.