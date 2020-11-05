Judge rules for Trump campaign, granting rep better view of Philadelphia vote count

A Pennsylvania appellate court handed the Trump campaign a victory Thursday by allowing it to have its representative as close as six feet away from the vote-counting process that is underway at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The city filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court citing concerns over worker safety and the potential for intimidation. Fox News' Eric Shawn reports counting was temporarily halted pending litigation but has since resumed.

A campaign witness had testified that the ballot processing area was kept at a distance from poll watchers, with the closest table roughly 15 feet away from him and the farthest being approximately 105 feet from where he was permitted to observe.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO ANNOUNCE NEVADA LAWSUIT ALLEGING NONRESIDENTS VOTED THERE

Judge Christine Cannon ruled that the lower court must now enter an order “requiring that all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process … and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

The witness said that due to the distance, he could not see if ballots were in secrecy envelopes, or if there were any issue with the ballots. The witness also claimed that workers would take ballots to a table behind all of their desks, but that “[w]e can’t see what they do [with the ballots].”

Trump 2020 campaign representatives Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski discuss the latest in their Pennsylvania lawsuits.

The witness also claimed that due to an echo in the convention center, it was difficult to hear what was happening.

ARIZONA VOTERS SUE MARICOPA COUNTY OVER SHARPIE USE AT POLLING SITES, AS OFFICIALS SAY VOTES WILL COUNT

In response, the City of Philadelphia had claimed that they have “broad discretion” in carrying out their election duties, and that the law only requires them have allow observers to be able to view the opening of envelops and the counting and recording of ballots. In discussing the distance observers were required to maintain from the process, the city pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for needing extra space.

Trump campaign attorney and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated Thursday's ruling at news conference.

"Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, all these votes across the street you should be allowed to observe and know what's happening with our voting process," Bondi said. "That's why this is so important for all parties involved."

