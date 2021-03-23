Judge expected to make decision on Seminole County superintendent lawsuit

A new development is expected in the ongoing debate over Seminole County's superintendent, as a ruling on the lawsuit could come down on Tuesday.

A judge is expected to make a ruling on the lawsuit on the same day that the Seminole County School Board is expected to present a contract to the district's attorney.

The lawsuit accuses the school board of breaking the rules because they originally selected Lake County Assistant Superintendent Chad Farnsworth for the job but then rescinded that offer and gave it to Serita Beamon.

It was filed by a parent and a Seminole County teacher.

FOX 35 spoke with Farnsworth earlier this month. He said, "at the end of the day, when there's a bunch of flip flopping going on and miscommunications that occurred outside of meetings, I no longer had any control over the situation. I felt like it was time for me to come on back home to Lake County."

A judge is expected to make a ruling on the lawsuit at noon on Tuesday. The Seminole County School Board will then meet later in the evening.

