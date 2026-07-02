Judge denies bond for man charged in deadly Lake Mary hit-and-run

The Brief A judge denied bond for a 22-year-old man charged in a fatal DUI hit-and-run crash that killed Danielle Akers in Lake Mary. Police said Akers was stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck, and the suspect was found nearby with signs of alcohol impairment. Akers' fiancé remembered her as caring and selfless and urged people to take impaired driving seriously.



A judge denied bond Thursday for a 22-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman stopped at a red light on Lake Mary Boulevard, according to court records and police.

Investigators said Danielle Akers was waiting at a traffic signal when a vehicle allegedly driven by O'Vante O'Lan Redding crashed into her car Tuesday night.

The backstory:

Akers died at the scene despite attempts by witnesses to render aid, according to police and 911 dispatch recordings.

Lake Mary police said officers located Redding less than a mile from the crash scene. According to an arrest report, officers observed a strong odor of alcohol and found empty alcohol bottles inside the vehicle.

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Redding appeared in court Thursday, where a judge denied his request for bond. He faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. A future hearing on bond has not yet been scheduled.

Shawn Kelly, Akers' fiancé, said her death has left a profound void in the lives of her family and friends.

"She was a great person. She was very caring and warm-hearted and selfless," he said.

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He hopes the case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

A family friend who attended Redding's first court appearance said the tragedy has affected both families and expressed hope that greater attention will be given to mental health and substance abuse issues.

"When I saw the words underneath his charge, I immediately cried, not just for O'Vante, but also for the victim," said Sonja Pollard.