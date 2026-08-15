Woman killed, two injured in Brevard County crash, officials

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The Brief According to officials, the crash happened at approximately 8:11 p.m. near the intersection of Capron Trail. The Honda driver, a 42-year-old woman from Melbourne, was transported to Viera Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.



A 42-year-old Melbourne woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening on N. Wickham Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to officials, the crash happened at approximately 8:11 p.m. near the intersection of Capron Trail.

Troopers say the woman was driving a 2019 Honda Insight southbound while exiting a parking lot on N. Wickham Road. At the same time, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on N. Wickham Road in the inside lane, approaching Capron Trail.

Reports suggest that the Honda driver attempted to turn left onto eastbound N. Wickham Road, entering the path of the Toyota Tacoma. The front of the Tacoma struck the right side of the Honda.

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

According to officials, the Honda driver, a 42-year-old woman from Melbourne, was transported to Viera Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Tacoma, both 20-year-old residents of Brevard County, were also transported to Viera Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were immediately available.