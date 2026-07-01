Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary, police say

The Brief A 22-year-old Longwood man is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash. O'Vante O'Lan Redding faces charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide. The crash happened late Tuesday near the intersection of Lake Mary Boulevard and Wheelhouse Lane.



A Longwood man has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake Mary.

What we know:

The crash happened late Tuesday near the intersection of Lake Mary Boulevard and Wheelhouse Lane, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

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A short time later, officers found a suspect and vehicle near Lake Mary Boulevard and Forest Boulevard. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old O'Vante O'Lan Redding, of Longwood, according to police.

He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide, according to jail records.

O'Vante O'Lan Redding, 22, of Longwood. (Credit: Seminole County Corrections)

What we don't know:

Police said the name of the person who died is not being released at this time.