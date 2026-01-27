Judge delays trial again for Volusia County dog mauling case involving death of 8-year-old

The Brief The trial of Amanda Franco, owner of the dogs that killed 8-year-old Michael Millett, has been delayed until March. Franco faces charges of tampering with evidence, while the dogs’ owners deleted messages about the animals’ violent tendencies. Michael’s mother says the current charges are too lenient and opposes any plea deal, urging prosecutors to pursue manslaughter charges.



A judge has again delayed the trial of the woman who owned the dogs that fatally mauled an 8-year-old boy in Volusia County last year.

Amanda Franco was scheduled for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, but the judge postponed the trial until March. Franco is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of Michael Millett.

The backstory:

Michael Millett, 8, died on Jan. 13, 2025, after he was attacked by two dogs while riding his bike in his neighborhood near DeLand.

According to investigators, Michael was riding his bike with friends when they saw two dogs. Michael went to pet the dog when he was mauled.

During the attack, Michael’s mother jumped in to shield her son and called for help.

Witnesses called 911 and began CPR on Michael, but he did not survive his injuries, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael had 12 bite wounds and suffered a broken neck and leg.

The dogs involved in the attack were later euthanized.

The owners of the dogs, Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil, are facing charges of tampering with evidence—a third-degree felony. Franco is also facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Investigators said Franco and Hodil deleted messages regarding the dogs’ "violent tendencies."

However, Michael’s family has expressed frustration with the charges against the owners, which they feel are not enough.

In a recent statement shared with FOX 35, Tiffani Connell, Michael’s mother, said she’s against any potential plea deal for the dogs’ owners.

"I want it know that I do not support a plea deal for the dogs’ owners," Connell said. "I believe they should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Given the severity of what occurred, the fact that they are not being charged with culpable negligence already feels like an unjustly lenient outcome."

Connell expressed anger after the hearing, calling her son’s death preventable and vowing to continue seeking justice. She is also urging prosecutors to file manslaughter charges.