Judge delays bond decision in Brevard County football player’s murder case

The Brief Stephan Dieujuste says he shot and killed Nathaniel Jennings, but says he did so in self-defense. Diejuste was originally charged with manslaughter, but the State Attorney raised those charges to murder after seeing surveillance video of the shooting.



A Brevard County judge is holding off on a bond decision for a former college football player charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another athlete outside a downtown Melbourne bar.

What we know:

Stephan Dieujuste, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings outside the Neon Rodeo nightclub in Melbourne on May 11.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Jennings approaching Dieujuste with raised fists but not making contact before Dieujuste opens fire. Jennings, a defensive lineman for the University of Northwestern, was shot 10 times, including in the back, and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The judge has not yet determined whether Diejuste will be granted bond, citing the need to further review evidence. It remains unclear how many shots were actually fired, as only five shell casings were recovered despite the number of wounds reported by the medical examiner.

The backstory:

Dieujuste, a former football player at Eastern Florida State College, claims he acted in self-defense. Initially charged with manslaughter, the case escalated to a second-degree murder charge after prosecutors reviewed surveillance footage that raised doubts about the justification for the shooting.

What's next:

The case is expected to return to court next week, though a specific date has not been set.