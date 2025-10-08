Jonathan Rinderknecht: What we know about man accused of starting deadly Palisades Fire

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the deadly Palisades Fire that broke out in January in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested on Tuesday in Melbourne and will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon in Orlando. Rinderknecht is facing federal criminal charges and will be transferred back to the Central District of California to stand trial.



A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the deadly Palisades Fire that broke out in January in Los Angeles, California, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Here's everything we know about the suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht.

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht?

What we know:

Rinderknecht, also known as "Jonathan Rinder," and "Jon Rinder," was arrested on Tuesday near his home in Melbourne, Florida, officials said.

Investigators said he was a resident of Palisades and was familiar with the neighborhood he is accused of starting the fire in. Officials say he later moved to Florida after starting the fire.

Authorities said Rinderknecht started the fire after he finished his shift as an Uber driver. Videos of the fire taken on his cellphone and 911 calls were among the evidence connecting Rinderknecht to the fire, officials said.

Jonathan Rinderknecht (Credit: U.S. Department of Justice)

Rinderknecht is facing federal criminal charges related to the fire. If convicted, Rinderknecht would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

What's next:

Rinderknecht will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando.

Officials said he will be transferred back to the Central District of California to stand trial.

What is the Palisades Fire?

The backstory:

The Palisades Fire was the most destructive fire in the city's history. It killed 12 people, burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,000 structures, officials said.

The fire was first reported on Jan. 7, 2025 in Palisades Highlands, an LA-area neighborhood.