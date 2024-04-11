Expand / Collapse search
Join FOX 35 at the 2024 Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 11, 2024 11:02am EDT
Community Events
FOX 35 Orlando

MATILAND, Fla. - Bring the family and your favorite pup and join FOX 35 Orlando – and Foxy! - for the 2023 Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Lake Lily Park in Maitland, Florida.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. - noon and includes a 3K walk and the Waggin' Tails Festival. There will also be music, a beer garden, vendors, and a raffle. 

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. The festival is scheduled to run through noon.

Update on 'Foxy' our future service dog

The FOX 35 Care Force Team provides an update on 'Foxy' who is being trained to be a future service dog.

The event benefits Southeastern Guide Dogs and helps them breed, raise, train, and match guide dogs with people with vision loss, disabilities, or other challenges.

Visit guidedogs.org for more information, including to register and donate.