Johns Hopkins offering free coronavirus contact tracing course

Finding out who has COVID-19 and who they've been around is more important than ever as our nation tackles the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a course developed by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available to train contact tracers on the principles of the public health strategy many consider critical for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials have long used contact tracing to break the chain of transmission of infectious diseases and limit the spread of infections.

Experts at Johns Hopkins University are offering free guidance and resources for successfully implementing both traditional and digital contact tracing, as well as tracking data on the adoption of these efforts in the U.S. and throughout the world.

