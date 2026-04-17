'You failed': Florida couple arrested after 6-year-old showed up to school hungry, bruised, officials say

The Brief A Florida man and woman have been arrested on charges of child abuse and child neglect. Jeffrey Morales, 29, is charged with child abuse and Melissa Husk, 35, and the girl's mother, is charged with child neglect and accused of being aware of the abuse and not interfering. Morales is accused of slapping the girl 17 times in the face, and hitting her butt hard enough to leave swelling and redness for days as discpline. the report said. The mom, who agreed that it was excessive, is



Editor's note: The details in this story have to deal with allegations of child abuse and neglect, which may be disturbing and difficult to read. If you or someone you know needs help, call 911 or the Florida Child Abuse Hotline at 800-96-2873 (800-96-ABUSE).

A Florida man and woman were arrested at a school in Volusia County on charges of child abuse and neglect after a 6-year-old girl showed up to school with bruising and redness on her face, the report said.

Officials noticed the bruising and swelling and contacted authorities.

Jeffrey Morales, 29, has been arrested under suspicion of child abuse and 35-year-old Melissa Husk, the girl's mom, has been arrested under suspicion of child neglect. Both are accused of trying to cover up the girl's injuries.

According to the arrest report, the young girl told deputies that she had been slapped 17 times in the face earlier in the week because she was "acting up and destroyed her room." The next morning, Morales allegedly spanked her butt because he "was still upset with her," the report said.

The girl's mom kept her home from school for the next two days because she did not want anyone to raise concerns about the injuries, deputies said in the arrest report.

According to the report, Morales told the girl to tell people that she had fallen and threatened that if she didn't, she would be removed from her home and "never see her mom again."

The couple also allegedly only fed the young girl breakfast one day a week – a single pancake on Tuesdays, according to the report.

The other side:

Morales declined to talk to deputies about the allegations.

The mom told deputies that she left the room during the alleged discipline, but agreed later that it was excessive, the report said. She also told deputies that she did not think or consider contacting law enforcement or DCF.

"You're her mom, and you're supposed to protect her, and you failed." — Volusia County deputy investigating child abuse allegation

VSO posted deputy bodycam videos of the arrests of both Morales and Husk. You can watch that video below.

VSO also shared a drawing that the girl gave to one of the deputies.

"That's a keeper," VSO said.