Johnny Depp to continue testimony Wednesday in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is expected to continue his testimony Wednesday in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor took the stand in a Fairfax County, Virginia courtroom Tuesday for the first time since the trial began more than a week ago. It is possible a cross-examination will happen today.

During his testimony Tuesday, Depp denied ever hitting Heard, calling the physical and sexual assault allegations against him disturbing, heinous and "not based in any species of truth."

"It's been six years of trying times. It's very strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo," he said describing the impact the allegations have had on his career.

Depp discussed a childhood of physical abuse, his early movie career, and even apologized to the jury for the vulgar language he used in past text messages to describe Heard that had been introduced as evidence. He described Heard's allegations of his substance abuse as being "grossly embellished" and said there were no moments where he's been out of control.

Depp admitted to becoming addicted to pain medication following an injury on the set of the fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. He said he has experienced long periods of sobriety over the years.

The trial began last week when a jury was selected in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The Post article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation.

Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, faced a barrage of questions from Heard's lawyers last week about Depp's alcohol and drug use.

Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Depp testified that Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her but he never saw evidence of abuse on her face.

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard, Kate James, testified in a video deposition that was played in court last week said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Lawyers also presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015 who said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," Anderson testified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report