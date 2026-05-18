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John Young Parkway closed due to deadly crash, Orlando police says

By
Published  May 18, 2026 6:54am EDT
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • John Young Parkway is closed in Orlando due to a deadly crash.
    • Northbound John Young Parkway is closed between Shader Road and Orange Blossom Trail.
    • Police confirmed to FOX 35 that one person has died.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A deadly crash has closed portions of John Young Parkway in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on John Young Parkway North, near Shader Road.

According to Orlando police, John Young is closed between Shader Road and North Orange Blossom Trail. All lanes are blocked. 

A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that one person has died. However, details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

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The Source: The information is from Orlando Police and Florida 511.

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