John Young Parkway closed due to deadly crash, Orlando police says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A deadly crash has closed portions of John Young Parkway in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on John Young Parkway North, near Shader Road.
According to Orlando police, John Young is closed between Shader Road and North Orange Blossom Trail. All lanes are blocked.
A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that one person has died. However, details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.
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The Source: The information is from Orlando Police and Florida 511.