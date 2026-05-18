John Young Parkway closed due to deadly crash, Orlando police says

The Brief John Young Parkway is closed in Orlando due to a deadly crash. Northbound John Young Parkway is closed between Shader Road and Orange Blossom Trail. Police confirmed to FOX 35 that one person has died.



A deadly crash has closed portions of John Young Parkway in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on John Young Parkway North, near Shader Road.

According to Orlando police, John Young is closed between Shader Road and North Orange Blossom Trail. All lanes are blocked.

A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that one person has died. However, details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

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