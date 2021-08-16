John Morgan looking for first-ever jingle for Morgan & Morgan law firm

article

Calling all songwriters! Law firm Morgan & Morgan wants you to write its first-ever jingle.

And, there's a $100,000 prize for the person or group who does.

John Morgan wrote in a news release:

"After 30 years in business, we are in search of a unique and catchy jingle that embodies our dedication to justice. No matter your style, pop, hip-hop, country, or folk, we want to hear what you got," said John Morgan. "During these unprecedented times, our communities are struggling financially. Our hope is that this $100,000 cash prize could significantly change someone’s life."

Residents across the U.S. who are 18 and older are invited to participate.

No professional musicians or songwriters are allowed to submit a jingle.

The contest runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 26.

The winning jingle will be selected by John Morgan.

Advertisement

For a full list of rules and guidelines, visit www.MorganJingle.com.