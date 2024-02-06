John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds recreate 'The Office' bit to promote new movie

article

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski had a little fun promoting their new movie using a joke from an episode of the popular TV show "The Office."

The actors released a teaser for their upcoming film "IF," the live-action animation film, with fellow actor Randall Park guest appearing in the YouTube video to recreate a joke from the season nine episode of the sitcom. Krasinski doesn't appear in the video.

In the clip, Reynolds begins to speak but is interrupted by Park, who sits in the director’s chair pretending to be Krasinski. Reynolds looks confused and asks Park what he’s doing, to which Park replies he’s talking about their new film.

Reynolds tells Park that he’s not Krasinski and randomly asks Park questions about Krasinksi, including who he's married to, to prove his identity.

When Park gives the right answer to Reynolds that he’s married to Emily Blunt, who also stars in "IF," the "Deadpool" actor responds "Well, you just looked that up on Wikipedia. Where were you born?" Reynolds continues to ask. Park answers, "Boston," to which Reynolds says, "Wikipedia!"

The actors spoofed an episode of the sitcom that Park guest starred in on "The Office '' where he pretended to be Krasinki’s character, Jim Halpert.

In the episode, Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) have their friend Steve (portrayed by Park) pretend to be Jim and prank Dwight (played by Rainn Wilson). Park as Jim claims he’s been the version Dwight has always worked with, People reported.

Pam and Jim (Krasinki) swap photos of themselves together, replacing the pictures with a fake couple to trick Dwight.

Park only appeared in the teaser and isn’t in the new film. In addition to Krasinski and Reynolds, the film also stars Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott in "The Office."

"IF" is written and directed by Krasinski and tells the story of a young girl who goes through a tough experience, and she begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up, IMDb noted.

The film will be released in theaters on May 17, with a sneak preview airing during Super Bowl LVIII.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






