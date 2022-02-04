Joel Greenberg wants sentencing delayed again

article

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg reportedly wants to ask a federal judge to delay his sentencing once again.

His sentencing is currently set for March 29.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Greenberg's defense attorney on Friday asked permission from U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell "to file the latest request to push back Greenberg’s sentencing under seal."

Greenberg pleaded guilty to 6 federal crimes in May including child sex trafficking.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in August and was granted delays before that.

