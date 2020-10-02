Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

article

They may not have a lot in common, but Joe Biden and President Trump both share at least one thing: both have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the London Evening Standard, Chris Bryant, a member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, announced his nomination the day before Trump and Biden when head-to-head in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election on Tuesday.

President Trump received his third nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize this week, this time from a group of Australian law professors.

Trump was first nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian Parliament member for his role in the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal. Days later, a Swedish Parliament member nominated Trump again after he helped secure a deal for normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo., FOX News reported.

Trump and Biden’s nominations will be considered for the 2021 prize.