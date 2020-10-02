President Trump to hold virtual campaign rally after testing positive for COVID-19

President Trump will hold a virtual campaign rally on Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His planned rally in Sanford was canceled after he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus.

The president will be live streaming his 'Make America Great Again' event at 7 p.m. on Friday. You can register to attend virtually HERE.

The president made the announcement about his diagnosis on Twitter early Friday morning.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump is reportedly experiencing 'mild symptoms' of the virus.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden tweeted his well wishes to the president and first lady for a speedy recovery.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

He and his wife have both tested negative.

The president's positive coronavirus test brings up a lot of questions: could this impact the presidential debate in Miami in less than 2 weeks?

President Trump tested positive just hours after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks had traveled with the president twice this week. Her symptoms reportedly began after a rally.

The president spoke about Hicks on FOX News' Hannity Thursday night.

"I spent a lot of time with Hope and so does the first lady and she's tremendous," he said. "I was a little surprised but she's a very warm person and she has a hard time when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her. You know she wants to treat them great, not say 'stay away I can't get near you.' It's a very, very tough disease."

The president and first lady are now in quarantine with the next presidential debate in Miami scheduled on October 15. There could be a chance it gets rescheduled or the president could take another COVID-19 test before the debate.

