Jewish center in South Orlando receiving donations for Surfside condo collapse victims

People have been donating supplies to a Jewish community center in South Orlando to help victims and rescuers in Surfside.

"Whatever we can give, we want to be a part of that."

Rabbi Yosef Konikov, at CHABAD of South Orlando, says people have been dropping off supplies for the victims of the Surfside condo complex.

"They donated blankets, pillows, drinks - both for families and the volunteers."



He says he never officially started a collection. People just began donating. That's because the Chabad in Surfside is one of their center affiliates.

"They’re the Chabad of ground zero and many of their members and friends are missing and among those affected."

Sadly, that includes people he knows.

"Unfortunately, there’s a couple that’s missing that has visited our center. They have children and grandchildren. Very kind, sweet people. Quiet. Beautiful people."

He says it’s been devastating for relatives.

"Their families are in pain and waiting to have some kind of clarity of what’s going on."

Rabbi Konikov says the Jewish community came together around the nation and prayed for the victims at the same time on Tuesday.

"The most important thing we can do is pray and show kindness."

The Rabbi says he's even been to Surfside with his own family before the tragedy occurred.

"It’s a very upbeat community and it really stunned everyone, shocked everyone, and I’m sure they’ll find the strength to grow stronger."

The Rabbi says the Chabad in Surfside has been inundated with donations. He's trying to figure out how and when to get their supplies to South Florida.

He asks people interested in donating to please email him first at Rabbi@Jewishorlando.com.