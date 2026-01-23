Jennifer Kesse: Orlando woman missing for 20 years; FOX 35 explores cold case

The Brief Jennifer Kesse, 24, went missing on Jan. 24, 2006, from her Orlando condo and has never been seen or found since. Her car was found a mile away. Surveillance video showed someone inside, though their face was inconveniently covered due to an outdated camera and bad timing between fence spokes. FOX 35's Garrett Wymer sits down with Kesse's parents, Drew and Joyce Kesse, former Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon, and FOX 35 anchor Amy Kaufeldt for an extended look at the case and the history. "Jennifer Kesse: 20 years later" airs tonight at 7 p.m. on FOX 35 and in the FOX Local app.



A lot has changed in the 20 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from her Orlando home on January 24, 2006.

The 24-year-old woman did not show up for work that day – prompting immediate concerns from her parents. Her car was found a mile away. A single surveillance camera captured someone behind the wheel and appearing to be wiping things down, but it recorded in 3-second blips.

The person's identity is obscured by inconvenient fencing and timing delays. No arrests. No suspects. No witnesses. The case went cold for years.

Her parents have not stopped searching – even fighting for access to the police records in their daughter's disappearance. Questions have been raised about the police department's initial response, conversations about missed clues, and unfortunate timing.

Where is Jennifer Kesse? Who is the mystery person behind the wheel of her car? Should the case have already been solved? What went wrong? Is there hope that she will be found?

New technology – better technology today – could be next in helping to find Kesse, including using A.I. The FDLE has reopened the case, and is re-examining the evidence.

FOX 35's Garrett Wymer talks with Jennifer Kesse's parents, former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, and FOX 35 Anchor Amy Kaufeldt about the case, the investigation, and the questions that remain unanswered.

