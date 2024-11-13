Jeff Goldblum is getting his own wax figure - and it's coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando

article

The Brief Actor Jeff Goldblum is getting a wax figure of himself that will be on display at Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida. He pitched the idea while hosting a late night talk show a few months ago. We'll have to wait a bit as the final product is not slated to arrive until 2025.



Life finds a way – and Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldbum finally found his way into Madame Tussauds Orlando wax museum. The museum announced that a wax figure of the star would join its collection in 2025.

Two months ago, Goldbum lamented while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live that he did not have a wax figure of him at Madame Tussauds, despite Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon having their own.

"You cannot find a single wax figure of me anywhere. No, that's true," he told the audience, who expressed some disappointment alongside him. "I mean, Jimmy Kimmel has one, deservedly. Isn't that beautiful? Yes. Even his mortal nemesis Matt Damon has one. That's good. Not me. Just makes me wonder off the top of my head, have I done something to offend the great Madame Tussauds?"

He then encouraged some of his fans to let Madam Tussauds know that he should have his own wax figure. It would seem that the plan worked.

Madame Tussaud even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the actor getting measured and scanned ahead of his wax debut.

"Thrilled to announce that Jeff Goldblum will be getting his very own wax figure at Madam Tussauds Orlando."

The Orlando museum features wax figurines of Lady Gaga, Chris Pratt, Dua Lipa, Rihana, Harry Styles, Awkwafina, and others. The museum is located at ICON Park. Tickets start at $30 per person.