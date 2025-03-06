Jacksonville road rage suspect arrested for pointing gun at police and drivers on I-95

The Brief A 62-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at police officers and motorists while driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville. The suspect, who crashed his vehicle and was apprehended with the help of a K9 unit, faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement.



A man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly pointing a firearm at police officers and civilian motorists while driving on Interstate 95 on Monday, March 3, authorities said.

Man waves gun out of truck window

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) said they received numerous calls about a person in a red truck waving a firearm at vehicles along the highway.

What they're saying:

Rodneshia Jones, a witness who filmed the incident, said she noticed the suspect driving recklessly and heard what sounded like gunshots, "I tried [to] pass him and heard another pop, looked to my immediate right and noticed the driver next to me had a gun, and he fired it in the air directly to my right."

Credit: Rodenisha Jones | Storyful

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Samuel O’Neal Gardner, but he fled while pointing the firearm at law enforcement, according to SJSO.

Authorities said Gardner continued driving recklessly before crashing south of State Road 16 and hitting a vehicle. The driver and passengers of the vehicle were evaluated and released at the scene with no serious injuries.

K-9 units help extract suspect from vehicle

During the arrest, an SJSO K-9 unit engaged Gardner as deputies attempted to extract him from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said.

Gardner faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, improper exhibition of a firearm, and aggravated fleeing.

Police asking for public's help

What you can do:

Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident and are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone who captured video or photos of the suspect or his vehicle is urged to share them with investigators at SJSO Evidence Portal.

Witnesses to the event are encouraged to contact (904) 824-8304 to speak with a detective or email crimetips@sjso.org to receive a callback from an investigator.

