Reports: Multiple people dead after shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Multiple people have reportedly been killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, according to multiple local media outlets in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan reportedly confirmed to several news outlets that there were "multiple fatalities" after a shooting at a store in the area. It's unknown how many others, if any, were injured.

Edwards Water University issued a campus safety alert via its Twitter account confirming there was a "fatal off-campus shooting" on Kings Road, near the University's campus.

The University said all campus facilities have been secured and that students were being kept inside their residence halls "until the scene is clear."

