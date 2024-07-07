'It's scary': Melbourne police investigating car vandalisms across city that left windshields shattered

Shattered windshields left behind a shattered sense of safety for families in Melbourne.

Melbourne Police are investigating a string of car vandalisms this week that happened to different families in different parts of the city.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 35 showed two people with a flashlight, heading towards a car in one Melbourne neighborhood. In the video, you can’t see them, but you can hear them banging before running out of frame.

Blake Moia quickly discovered what those sounds did to his car when he went outside to investigate.

"It looks like someone took a big bowling ball and just threw it into the windshield," said Moia.

He says, he’s looking at a $1,000 fee to fix the broken glass and he wants who’s responsible held accountable.

"Hopefully, people learn a lesson by sitting in jail for a little bit," he said.

His car wasn’t the only one hit in Melbourne.

"Let me go around town and just vandalize vehicles," said Angelica Willett who was another victim of vandalization.

Her van was also vandalized with a cracked windshield in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.

"As simple as it is, it’s still vandalism. They need to be held accountable," said her dad, Gordon Smith.

Melbourne police are investigating the crimes on Ixora Drive and White Cap Way, but so far there have been no arrests.

"I feel like if it’s not addressed now, it only gets worse for them," said Smith.

Immediately after this unfortunate incident, the Smith family installed a brand new ring camera. They say it’s helping them sleep with a little more peace of mind. They also hope if anyone tries something again, they can catch them on camera.

"It’s scary. What else can they do, you know? Can my house be vandalized?," exclaimed Sandy Smith.

Nothing was stolen from inside either vehicle, and both victims think it’s most likely teens causing trouble in the town.