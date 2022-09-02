'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida

article

Bojangles is back in Central Florida!

After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave.

Last year, Bojangles – which is based out of North Carolina – announced a new business venture with ‘Chaac Foods Restaurants’ which will allow them to open 40 new Bojangles locations over the next several years.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the accomplished team at Chaac Foods," said Jose Costa, Chief Development Officer for Bojangles. "The company’s caliber of operations is well-recognized, and to have a partner with that pedigree invest in Bojangles speaks volumes about our brand and our growth plans for the future."

The new locations will reportedly include 20 in Georgia, five in Tennessee, and 15 in the Orlando area.

Bojangles is known for its southern food, like fried chicken, biscuits, sweet tea, and more. Fans on social media were excited to have it back in Central Florida.

"All, Hail the best chicken in the world!" one person wrote. "Our Sanford Florida location is so bizzy. The weight is well worth it!!!"