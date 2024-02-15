Wanted Florida woman found with stolen car in Palm Coast, claims it was a rental: Deputies

A woman wanted in Georgia was recently arrested after she was driving a stolen car from South Florida that ended up at a Palm Coast gas station, deputies said.

Around 8:20 p.m., a deputy saw a stolen 2022 Nissan Armada at the Racetrac gas station on SR 100 in Palm Coast.

A traffic stop conducted by the deputy revealed 46-year-old Lacey Moyer of Ft. Lauderdale as the driver of the stolen car.

When approached by the deputy, Moyer said that she "thought this would happen" and said she "borrowed" the rental car from a friend in South Florida and drove it to Jacksonville – but knew it was not up-to-date on payments, officials said.

Deputies also found multiple driver's licenses and credit cards with different names on Moyer.

Photo shows deputies looking at several driver's licenses found on Lacey Moyer | Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Moyer was arrested for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and for being a fugitive from justice for the outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she is currently being held without bond.

Moyer was also a fugitive from Barto County, Georgia wanted for two counts of Larceny and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Another man inside the car who was identified as Lamar Gist, 39 from Jacksonville, was also wanted in Clay County, Florida for Operating a Motor vehicle without a Valid License.