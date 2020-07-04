Is a statewide face mask mandate in Florida's future?

article

As coronavirus cases in Florida continue to soar, ten Democratic state lawmakers have issued a letter demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis order a statewide mask mandate.

Legislators including Anna Eskamani and Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orange County say that doing so is “not a partisan issue.”

"Just joined my colleagues in asking @GovRonDeSantis to issue an order requiring masks statewide. This is not a partisan issue," tweeted Rep. Fentrice Driskell. "We can curb the spread of COVID-19 as we reopen by following the lead of healthcare experts who recommend wearing facial coverings as a best practice."

“In watching the devastation that COVID-19 is causing in our communities,” the letter said, “we strongly recommend that the State of Florida implement a mandatory use of face covering over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.”

The letter was issued on Friday when Florida saw a jump of nearly 9,500 new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, however, the state shattered its single-day record, adding 11,458 cases. The total statewide is now at 190,052.

The demand for mandatory face masks also comes at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, where many beaches remain open.

Governor DeSantis has stood firm that he will not make face masks mandatory statewide, despite the rise in coronavirus cases.

“I think it’s something. We provide education, we did an advisory at the beginning of May and we’ve advised that that’s something that could make an impact,” the governor said during a news conference from Lee Health Fort Myers. “But at the same time, to do police and put criminal penalties on that, is something that would probably backfire.”

He advised residents to continue to be vigilant and avoid crowds if you can.