Iowa's governor lifting mask requirements, COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses

Starting on Super Bowl Sunday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is rolling back COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.

Effective at 12:01 A.M. on Sunday, the proclamation removes gathering limits, mask requirements, and restrictions on businesses.

According to the proclamation, it states "I strongly encourage that all businesses or other employers remaining open with in-person operations take reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure the health of employees, patrons, and members of the public, including social distancing practices, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health" and that "This section shall not be a basis for closing or taking enforcement action against a business or other employer absent an additional specific order or directive of the Iowa Department of Public Health."

According to KCRG, the drop in the state’s COVID hospitalization rate was a factor in the decision to lift the restrictions.

You can read the full proclamation HERE.