Investigation underway after man found dead near Orange County park

A death investigation is underway in Orange County after a man was found dead near a park.

Deputies were called at 4:20 a.m. for a call of a man down at the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and Silverton Street near Ivey Lane Park.

They say a man was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

As of 6 a.m., Silverton Street was shut down. The closure could impact traffic heading to Ivey Lane Elementary School.

Ivey Lane Elementary school says that they are re-routing all students and staff from their school to Carver Middle School. The principal released the following statement.

Ivey Lane families this is Principal Danner calling to let you know that due to an ongoing police investigation just off campus we will be rerouting all students to Carver Middle School until the scene is cleared to avoid any interference with the investigation. The police hope to have the investigation wrapped up as soon as possible. The District will be sending additional staff at Carver to ensure instruction continues throughout the day. I will update you when we are cleared to return to regular operations. Thank you for your patience and corporation this morning. — Ivey Lane Elementary School Principal Samuel Danner

FOX 35 is at the scene and gathering more information. Check back for updates.