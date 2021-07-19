73-year-old man dies at Florida beach after disappearing under water, deputies say

article

Deputies are collecting evidence after the death of a 73-year-old man in Brevard County.

They said that the man was standing in the surf on Playalinda Beach on Sunday when he disappeared under the water. He never resurfaced and was later pulled from the water.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

He was said to have been pronounced dead at a hospital.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.