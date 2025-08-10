Invest 97L: Tropical disturbance near depression status in eastern Atlantic, NHC says

The Brief A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic, Invest 97L, has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression within 48 hours and a 90% chance within a week. Forecasters say it could become Tropical Depression Five as early as tonight or Monday and possibly strengthen into a tropical storm by mid- to late week, though its long-term track remains uncertain. Another system in the central Atlantic, Invest 96L, has only a 20% chance of development as it moves into cooler waters.



The National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic could develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

Invest 97L becoming more organized

What to Expect:

Forecasters are giving the system, currently designated Invest 97L, a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next seven days.

Invest 97L is becoming more organized and could be classified as Tropical Depression Five as early as tonight or Monday, with tropical storm strength possible by mid- to late week.

Invest 97L is expected to track northwest across the central Atlantic, but forecasters caution it is still too early — about 10 days out — to determine any potential U.S. impacts. Forecast models suggest the system could be steered between two areas of high pressure, one over the central Atlantic and another building over Florida and the Southeast, or potentially pushed farther west if trapped beneath both.

Invest 96L currently in the central Atlantic

What we know:

A second disturbance, Invest 96L in the central Atlantic, has a 20% chance of development over the next week.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the system are moving north into cooler waters, which are expected to limit further organization.

