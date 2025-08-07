Invest 96L: System could become tropical depression in Atlantic, odds wane for Southeast coastal storm

The Brief A tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic Ocean, now named Invest 96L, has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the coming days. Another weak low-pressure system off the Southeast U.S. has a low chance of development as it drifts northward. Tropical Storm Dexter is continuing to linger in the Atlantic and is on the edge of being extratropical.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic, including the newly designated tropical disturbance known as Invest 96L, located in the central Atlantic Ocean. While far from Florida, forecasters are continuing to track the system as it enters favorable conditions for gradual development in the next week.

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC is closely watching Tropical Storm Dexter and a disturbance near the Southeastern United States, but both systems also continue to move away from the Sunshine State.

Invest 96L in the Central Atlantic Ocean

What we know:

The NHC says Invest 96L will begin to shift northward into Thursday, attempting to push through an area of dry, dusty air. Most forecast models suggest the system will continue on a northward track into the open central tropical Atlantic and remain relatively weak. Shower and thunderstorm activity has also become more concentrated with the system in the area.

However, some development is still possible. The NHC currently gives the system a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the coming days.

Invest 96L's chance of formation over the next two days is 20%, while its formation chances over the next seven days are 60%.

System off Southeast U.S. coast

In addition to Invest 96L, the NHC is monitoring a weak low-pressure system a few hundred miles off the Southeast U.S. coast, though it has a low chance of development as it drifts northward.

The system is currently producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC says some slow tropical or subtropical development is possible over the weekend and early next week while the system moves northward to northeastward, remaining well off the east coast of the U.S.

The system has a 0% chance of development in the next two days and a 30% chance of development in the next seven days. This is a drop from earlier this week when it had a medium chance of development. The primary limiting factors include dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere and the disorganized nature of the current circulation.

Tropical Storm Dexter

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dexter is continuing to linger in the Atlantic and is on the edge of being extratropical.

The NHC says Dexter should complete extratropical transition during the next 6–12 hours as it merges with a mid-to-upper-level trough approaching from the northwest. Global models show strengthening due to baroclinic forcing as this happens, and Dexter is forecast to become a hurricane-force extratropical low in about 24 hours. Gradual weakening is expected after that time as the upper-level trough dampens out.

Dexter currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and a minimum central pressure of 998. The tropical storm is expected to become an extratropical cyclone within the next couple of hours.

Invest, depression, tropical storm or hurricane?

Dig deeper:

What's the difference between an invest, depression, tropical storm and hurricane?

A tropical wave is first classified as an "invest," or an area that is under "investigation" for potential development into a tropical depression or storm. As a disorganized area of low pressure becomes better organized, it can become a depression. Once it displays a circulation and wind speeds reach 40 mph, the tropical depression can be designated a tropical storm. When wind speeds reach 75 mph, a tropical storm is upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

CSU update

The Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its climatological peak on Sept. 10, a time when conditions typically become more conducive to tropical activity. Forecasters expect tropical waves emerging from Africa to continue grabbing attention, as this region often spawns powerful storms during late summer. The next named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will be Erin.

Colorado State University (CSU) released the final update to its 2025 Hurricane Season Outlook on Wednesday. There are no changes in this final update compared to their previous two updates from July and June.

Although it was shifted down slightly compared to the initial forecast put out in April, CSU is still forecasting a slightly above-normal season in the Atlantic basin.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

While the season lasts for six months, the most intense period is generally from mid-August to October. The peak in hurricane activity is linked to favorable atmospheric and ocean conditions like warm sea surface temperatures and specific wind patterns. Although the peak is in the later months, storms can form before and after the official season dates.

Forecasters are predicting an above-average hurricane season for 2025, with the potential for more named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes compared to historical averages.