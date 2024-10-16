Invest 94L: Formation chances drop to 50% over the next week

article

Invest 94L:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

In the central tropical Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system is expected to move west to west-northwestward, with conditions only marginally conducive for gradual development later this week.

A tropical depression could form as it approaches the Leeward and Virgin Islands.

The system has a 30% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and a 50% chance over the next seven days.

Western Caribbean Sea system:

In the western Caribbean Sea, another broad area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development is possible if the system remains over water as it moves slowly toward Central America.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Central America later this week.

The system has a 10% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over the next seven days.