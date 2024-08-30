Invasive chameleon clans growing in Florida along Space Coast as people release the exotic pets

Central Florida animal rescues are responding to more chameleon sightings on the Space Coast as the invasive species settles into the Sunshine State.

The reptile is a novelty pet for many, but it is also an invasive reptile that threatens Florida’s natural ecosystem. Wild Florida Rescue is noticing more calls about sightings as the reptile rapidly multiplies in the wild.

Raechel Hepworth was the latest person to report a sighting. Just a few weeks ago, on her normal drive to class, she stopped in her tracks when she saw a reptile on the road.

"I just quickly snatched him up and held him and was like, now what do I do?" said Hepworth, who also happens to volunteer with Wild Florida Rescue and had a crate in her car for the unexpected save.

She rescued the chameleon that could've been hit by a car on Clearlake Road in Cocoa. Sightings like this are surging on the Space Coast because people are releasing pet chameleons, and clans are growing.

"It could continue to get worse as this problem grows and if it’s not addressed," said Chazz Logue, a rescuer with Wild Florida Rescue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ There is an increase in chameleon sightings along Florida's Space Coast.

He’s one of the main responders to chameleon calls in Brevard and says he’s seeing clans multiplying in Cocoa, Satellite Beach, and Grant for now.

"They multiply rapidly," he said. "I mean to think about 30 to 40 eggs being laid out of a lizard, maybe this big, but that’s what they do."

Chameleons aren’t as big a concern for the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) as iguanas or pythons, but experts say the invasive species still affect the ecosystem.

"They are having an impact out there if you think about what they’re eating. They may even be eating small birds out there that would be native birds, so they don’t belong here," said Ken Gioeli, a natural resources extension agent at the University of Florida.

Chameleons are still sold at pet stores and are legal at home. The problems start when people can’t care for them and release them into the wild.

"Chameleons as a pet can be a little challenging for someone who’s not familiar with that because they need things like dripping water, they need a certain amount of humidity that needs to be monitored," said Logue.

With dozens of reptiles here in Florida, it may be hard to pinpoint how to spot a chameleon.

The big characteristics to look for are the crest on top of their head, curly tail, and feet, which look like pincers and aren’t spread out like other lizards.

You should call Wild Florida Rescue or FWC and report the sighting on the IveGot1 app, which tracks invasive species.

"He’s living the best life now," said Hepworth, who worked around the clock to find a new home for the chameleon she found.

The reptile is safe with someone who can care for them, but chameleon clans will keep growing if people release them into Florida, where they don’t belong.