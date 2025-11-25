Invasive armored catfish taking over waterways on Florida's Space Coast

The Brief Invasive catfish are causing concern on the Space Coast. The fish are originally from the Amazon but made a home in Central Florida when people release their pet fish into ponds. The armored catfish cause shore erosion and even harass manatees.



An invasive armored catfish is spreading through waterways on Florida’s Space Coast, carving into shorelines and even harming manatees.

The fish are originally from the Amazon.

What we know:

The catfish is originally found in South America, specifically the Amazon, but was brought to Florida by the aquarium industry.

The climate is perfect for the bottom-feeding fish. They thrive in slow-moving waterways like the St. Johns River, lakes and neighborhood ponds. Since they’re an invasive species, the goal is to remove them from the ecosystem.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says there is no size or limit on how many people can catch. The fish are also edible but difficult to clean.

They burrow and dig holes in the shore which cause erosion. The fish are also known to harass manatees because they can latch onto them with their mouths.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The catfish have been spotted in Lake Washington in Melbourne and neighborhood ponds. HOAs are trying to trap them in retention ponds, and homeowners are calling for backup to help remove as many as possible.

What they're saying:

Longtime fishermen say the catfish’s danger is less noticeable than pythons because they’re under the water. However, the fish is still a major ecological threat to native species and the natural environment.

"They’re everywhere. They are everywhere," said Captain Blair Wiggins. "When you get water-invasive species like these guys, they’re out of sight, out of mind. You don’t really see the destruction like what you see — the snakes down in the Everglades."

Local homeowners in West Melbourne are dealing with the catfish in neighborhood retention ponds. One homeowner put out a plea on social media for help to trap, catch and remove them from the pond.

"Invasive fish and invasive species wreak havoc everywhere we go," said Martin Straka, who was shocked at how much traction his Facebook post received.