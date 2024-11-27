Interstate 4 eastbound restricted near downtown Orlando due to crash

Eastbound Interstate 4 is heavily restricted near downtown Orlando due to a crash involving what appeared to be an RV trailer.

The crash is on eastbound I-4 near South Street, north of SR 408. SKYFOX video shows what appeared to be an RV trailer spread across several lanes.

A spokesperson for Orlando police confirmed the agency was investigating a multi-vehicle crash, which had several lanes blocked. As of 1 p.m., only one lane was currently open.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.

View currently traffic conditions across Central Florida using the map below.