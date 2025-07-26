Injured baby dolphin rescued from rock jetty on Florida beach by lifeguards

The Brief An injured baby dolphin was rescued on Saturday morning at Haulover Beach. The dolphin had beached itself on a rock jetty and was unable to swim. The dolphin was transferred to the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC).



An injured baby dolphin that had beached itself on a rock jetty at a Florida beach is now recovering after being rescued by ocean rescue lifeguards on Saturday morning.

What happened?

What we know:

Ocean rescue lifeguards with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded around 11:52 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured baby dolphin that had beached itself on a rock jetty at Haulover Beach.

When lifeguards arrived at the scene, they found that the dolphin was unable to swim or right itself. Officials believe the baby mammal was struck by a vessel.

The lifeguards were able to safely remove the dolphin from the rocks.

Lifeguards then transferred the dolphin to the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC).

An injured baby dolphin was rescued on Saturday morning at Haulover Beach. (Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

What's next:

The baby dolphin will remain in the care of the FWC until it can hopefully recover from its injuries and be released back into the wild.