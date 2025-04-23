Indiatlantic Police Department 911 dispatcher receives first Florida's Finest Service Award

The Brief FOX 35 News first reported about Ashley Willis when she saved the life of a pregnant woman whose 911 call was dropped. Willis is now the first recipient of the Florida’s Finest Service Award. It’s an award that honors Floridians who take courageous action to make their communities stronger and safer.

A local 911 dispatcher was recently honored with the Florida's Finest Service Award for her actions in saving the life of a pregnant woman.

What we know:

FOX 35 News first reported about Ashley Willis when she saved the life of a pregnant woman whose 911 call was dropped. Willis quickly sent officers to the woman’s home even though she wasn’t exactly sure what was going on.

In 2024, Willis was awarded Telecommunication Officer of the Year for the Indiatlantic Police Department.

The 911 dispatcher has now been honored by Senator Ashley Moody with a first-of-its-kind award.

What is the Florida Finest Service Award?

Willis is now the first recipient of the Florida’s Finest Service Award. It’s an award that honors Floridians who take courageous action to make their communities stronger and safer.

What they're saying:

"The answer to that call could have saved two lives," Moody said. "What takes a person to the next level, which really makes a difference, is a passionate connection to the job responsibilities," she added.

The backstory:

In May 2024, Willis was filling in at the Indialantic Emergency Dispatch Center when she saw a 911 call that never finished going through.

"Someone dialed 911, hit to send it and then hung up and never connected to any phone line," Willis said.

As part of her training, she is to treat every call like it could be an emergency. So she sent an officer to check out the location of where the call came from.

"When he was en route to the destination I received a second dropped from the same phone in the same location," she said. "When he told me over the line that it was a domestic violence, I had a moment where I was like that’s why we went. I found out everything afterwards that the female was 7-months pregnant and I took a moment because you don’t like to hear that stuff. When I heard that I was more proud that my officers got to the scene when they did, found her and was able to stop the situation and get her to safety."

Her own agency called her a hero for her rapid response – earning her the Telecommunication Officer of the Year Award and honored as a FOX 35 Care Force recipient.

With this latest award, she said she hopes it shines a spotlight on all dispatchers who work tirelessly behind the scenes."I really am honored and just glad to bring that attention to dispatchers because they truly deserve it," Willis said.

