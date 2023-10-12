Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. campaigns in Orlando

Newly independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigned in Orlando Thursday.

His message to the crowd of roughly 200 people was anti-establishment to "reclaim democracy" and "[heal] the divide."

Kennedy ditched his Democratic bid for the White House on Monday to run instead as an independent.

"I wouldn’t identify myself as liberal or conservative because I think those labels are about driving us apart," Kennedy said.

Members of his own family denounced his switch as "perilous for our country."

The new tagline for his campaign is "Declare your independence."

In almost an hour and a half on stage, Kennedy spoke against rising housing prices nationwide, COVID lock downs and the military-industrial complex.

He said his campaign will focus on issues that bring Americans together.

"What my plan is during this campaign, over the next 13 months, is to stop us from fighting each other and going over that wall," Kennedy said.

His message resonated with supporters in the crowd. They gave that line a standing ovation.

"It's about pulling both parties together," Linda Bowers said. She said she'd leaned conservative in the past but was drawn to Kennedy this election cycle.

"I think it’s amazing because people in my generation are so sick of the two-party system because it just involves so much corruption," Vishal Gogate said. He voted for Donald Trump in 2020 but said the former president is "too divisive."

The latest FOX News poll from this week shows Kennedy garnering 16% of registered voters "if voting now." President Biden and Former President Trump were tied in the same poll at 41%.

"If you give me a sword and some ground to stand on, I will bring your country back for you," Kennedy said.

Ross Perot's independent bid in 1992 is the current benchmark for an outside candidate. Perot received nearly 20% of the popular vote while finishing in a distant third.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said it's likely Kennedy's run will have an impact on the race even if he doesn't win.

"We don’t know exactly what that impact will be," Jewett said. "Which way will it go? Will it be hurting Trump or will it be hurting Biden?"